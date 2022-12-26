Woman killed in Wallasey Christmas Eve pub shooting named

A 26-year-old woman killed in a pub shooting on Christmas Eve has been named as Elle Edwards.

Ms Edwards was at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village on Merseyside with her sister and friends when she was shot in the head.

She died in hospital and Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the gunman’s target.

The 26-year-old woman was shot in the head at a pub on Christmas Eve (FamilyHandout/MerseysidePolice/PA)

Officers were called to the scene shortly before midnight, with one neighbour saying they had assumed the gunshots were celebratory fireworks for the festive season.

A 28-year-old man from Beechwood in the Wirral remained in a critical condition on Christmas Day, police said.

Three other men who were hurt were not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “We believe that the gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub.

“We know that minutes later, a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an A-class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park, so we are particularly keen to speak to that male and anybody who knows anything about that vehicle.”