Woman killed in stabbing and man fatally shot at home in east Fort Worth, police say

Two people were stabbed and one person was fatally shot on Sunday night at a home in east Fort Worth, according to police.

At about 4:20 p.m. Sunday someone called the police about a shooting in the 300 block of Cromwell Street, according to a Fort Worth police incident report.

In an email on Monday, a police spokesperson said investigators found the bodies of two people — a woman who had been fatally stabbed and a man who had been shot. The police report identifies the people who died as a 22-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, but their names have not been confirmed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, pending notification of their families. Autopsies are pending.

Another person at the residence had been stabbed, but was not killed, police said. That person was taken to a hospital.

Police believe the person who was taken to the hospital shot and killed the 26-year-old man, Fort Worth police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said.

Notes on the incident report include what the caller told dispatchers after calling 911. According to the notes, the caller told police his friend stabbed him several times and then he shot his friend. It was not immediately clear whether the person who fired the gun will face charges.

Police said Monday that homicide detectives were investigating and there are no outstanding suspects.