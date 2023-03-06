Woman killed and several injured in stampede at New York concert

Finesse2Tymes was among the performers at the concert in Rochester, New York (Getty Images)

A woman has been killed and eight others injured in a crowd crush at a rap concert in New York state.

The crowd pushed towards the exits of Sunday night’s gig in Rochester, featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes, amid apparent fears that shots had been fired.

Police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” inside the concert at the Main Street Armory, Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said in a statement to ABC News.

A 33-year-old woman died, and two people were in critical condition, the department said.

The Associated Press sent messages early on Monday seeking information from Rochester police and other authorities.

Six additional people were dropped off by private vehicle at hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper reported.

Officers responded around 11pm to initial reports of gunshots fired inside, Mr Adams said, but later determined injuries were not consistent with gunshot wounds.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” he said.