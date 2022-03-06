Woman killed Saturday night in Kansas City’s Northland; 1 person is in police custody

A woman was fatally shot late Saturday in Kansas City’s Northland, police said. One person is in police custody.

Officers were called just before 11 p.m. to the 11800 block of North Illinois Avenue regarding a disturbance with a weapon, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

As police were headed to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting, Drake said.

Once there, police found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence, Drake said. The woman died at the scene.

One person of interest was taken into custody Saturday evening, Drake said.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 27th homicide this year, according to data maintained by The Star. There were 157 killings in 2021, the second deadliest year in the city’s recorded history.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.