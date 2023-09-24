Woman killed in Sacramento hit-and-run. Police seek witnesses to early-morning incident

Sacramento police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman early Sunday in the city’s Fruitridge Manor neighborhood.

Patrol officers responded about 12:11 a.m. to reports of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash near the 65th Street Expressway and Lemon Hill Avenue intersection. Officers found the woman with significant injuries, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release.

The driver left the intersection before police arrived, the news release said. The Sacramento Fire Department took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police detectives took over the investigation, processed the scene, canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, and police are searching for witnesses.

Police encourage anyone with information about the crash to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.