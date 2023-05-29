Woman killed, man injured in a solo crash in Fresno County. Car crashed into a home

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning in Fresno County.

The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. on the north side of Selma, CHP spokesman Mike Salas said.

CHP said a 23-year-old man and a woman were in a Kia Soul traveling westbound on Dinuba Avenue at Fancher Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and allowed the vehicle to go in a southwesterly direction into a telephone pole. The Kia continued to travel out of control because of the high rate of speed in a westerly direction and crashed into a parked car and a concrete retaining wall.

The Kia overturned after the impact and became airborne. The man and woman were ejected, Salas said.

He said one person was 15 feet south of the path of travel and the other was directly beneath the path of travel.

The Kia ended up partially crashing inside of an unoccupied room of a home.

No injuries were reported at the home.

The man and woman in the Kia were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with life-threatening injuries. The woman later died, Salas said.

“We are still working to identify who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash,” Salas said.

The investigation is ongoing and it’s not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor, CHP said.