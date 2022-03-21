Woman killed in LaSalle; police suspect husband, now missing

LaSalle police are investigating a homicide involving a husband and wife. (LaSalle Police Service/Facebook - image credit)

A 34-year old LaSalle woman was found dead Saturday, and police believe her husband is the suspect.

The body of 34-year old Amanda Lyons was found Saturday inside a home on the 1400 block of Sugarwood Crescent.

Police said they attended the home just before 7:30 a.m. to "check on the well-being of the occupants."

Amanda's 34-year-old husband, Blair Lyons, was identified as a suspect, say police.

His vehicle was soon found abandoned on the Ambassador Bridge, and police say there is evidence he jumped into the Detroit River.

LaSalle Fire Service, Windsor Police Service and RCC Trenton Search and Rescue were dispatched to search for Blair Lyons, but so far, efforts have failed to find him.

Blair Lyons is described as a 34-year-old white man with short dark brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his left shoulder.

LaSalle police say their investigation is in its early stages, but there is no risk to the public at this time. Police are asking for privacy for the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.