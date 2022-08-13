Woman killed in Kansas City after driver fleeing car crash hits second vehicle

A woman has died after suffering critical injuries in a hit and run crash, according to Kansas City police.

Officers were dispatched at 11:47 p.m. Thursday to the area of 19th Street and Baltimore Avenue on a report of an injury crash, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Tahoe struck a Subaru Outback and drove away from the scene at a high speed.

The driver of the Subaru dialed 911 and began following the vehicle fleeing east on Truman Road.

At Truman Road and Main Street, the Tahoe struck a PT Cruiser, which was traveling south. The impact of the crash spun the Cruiser around, and it hit a northbound Jeep Wrangler. The Tahoe fled the scene again, Becchina said.

The woman who had been driving the Cruiser was hospitalized in critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries, he said.

A passenger from the Cruiser and from the Jeep were also transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to Kansas City police, the woman’s death marks the 55th crash related fatality of 2022. At this time in 2021, there were 43 fatalities.