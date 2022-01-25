Woman killed when Jeep rolls over on Interstate 20 exit ramp in Arlington, police say

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Arlington when her Jeep rolled over on an Interstate 20 exit ramp, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on the exit ramp that leads from westbound I-20 to Green Oaks Boulevard.

Investigators believe the driver of a Jeep Wrangler, a 30-year-old woman, lost control of her vehicle as she was coming down the exit ramp and went off the roadway, Arlington police said in a news release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined she was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the wreck. There were no other passengers in the Jeep.

Investigators believe wet road conditions may have been a factor in the accident.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the woman once her next of kin have been notified.