Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Natomas, Sacramento police say

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Natomas early Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

In a news release, police officials said that officers were sent at 12:54 a.m. to Brandon Way and San Juan Road, where they found a woman down in the roadway, suffering major injuries.

Fire personnel attempted life-saving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit the woman was not found by officers, who opened a hit-and-run investigation.

Police do not have information regarding a possible suspect or vehicle, but will be canvassing the area near the crash for witnesses and potential surveillance footage that could shed light on the crash.

The woman’s name will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after notifying her next of kin.

The Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 916-808-5471.