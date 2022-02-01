Woman killed on Fresno County road. The strange circumstances surrounding the crash

A woman was killed in a traffic collision on a Fresno County road near Fowler Monday night.

The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Manning and Clovis avenues, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas.

A driver in a Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Manning approaching Clovis Avenue when a Honda Odyssey pulled out of a vineyard adjacent to the roadway. The Honda was attempting to go southbound but was broadsided by the Corolla.

The driver of the Honda, a woman in her late 40s, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, Salas said.

The driver of the Corolla suffered minor to moderate injuries. Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to play a factor in the collision, Salas said.