Woman ejected from car, killed after collision with pickup truck, SC cops say.

A woman was killed Saturday when the car she was driving collided head on with a pickup truck, South Carolina officials said.

Theresa McIntosh, a 65-year-old Wedgefield resident, died at the scene, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said Sunday.

The two-vehicle collision happened Saturday at about 12:30 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

McIntosh was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala south on Mac Boykin Road when the car ran off the road to the right, Butler said.

The car overcorrected, veered back onto the road and across the center line into oncoming traffic where it crashed into a northbound Chevrolet Colorado pickup near the intersection with St. Marks Church Road, according to Butler.

McIntosh, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Impala, Baker said.

The pickup driver also was hurt and airlifted to an area hospital, according to Butler. Further information on the pickup driver’s condition was not available.

There was no word if the pickup driver was wearing a seat belt.

Butler said the drivers were the only occupants in their respective vehicles. No other injuries were reported.

Information about what originally caused the car to veer off the road was not available but the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office will continue to investigate the collision. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

As of June 11, at least 445 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 14 people have died in Sumter County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 30 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.