Woman killed in early morning Brampton crash

The intersection was closed overnight for the police investigation. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC - image credit)

A woman was killed in an early morning crash in Brampton Friday, Peel police say.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 2:30 a.m. in the intersection of Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway, said Const. Sarah Patton.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One of the vehicles flipped onto its roof and the driver died on scene, Patton said.

A woman in the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed overnight for the investigation. Police are asking anyone with dashcam video or information about the crash to contact them.