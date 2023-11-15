Woman killed after driver hits pedestrians in Toronto

Police did not name the suspect but said he was an adult male

A woman has died and three people are injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Toronto, police said.

Police said they believe the driver hit people deliberately, and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in the northeast end of the city, in an area surrounded by apartment complexes.

An adult male suspect has been taken into custody, but police did not release his name.

"There is some information that these people were struck intentionally, and that is why homicide is investigating," Toronto Police inspector Keri Fernandes said.

The incident happened at about 12:40 EST (17:50 GMT) in a parking lot near Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard.

Four adults were struck, police said. Two of the victims were treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a third person was treated at the scene.

The fourth victim, a woman, died in hospital.

Police did not offer further information on the victims, or whether there was any connection between them and the suspect, saying the investigation was in "the early stages".