Woman killed in crash with tree after swerving to avoid another car, SC officials say

A Lexington County woman was killed Tuesday night when the SUV she was driving crashed into a tree, South Carolina officials said.

Jessica Lee Burch, a 36-year-old Leesville resident, died in the accident, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

At about 5:50 p.m., Burch was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer east on Pond Branch Road, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. At the intersection with Bethlehem Circle an unknown vehicle, believed to be a white sedan, turned left from that road onto Pond Branch Road, Miller said.

Burch swerved to avoid the unknown car, but lost control of the Chevy and the SUV ran off the right side of the road, according to Miller. The Chevy SUV crashed into a tree on the driver’s side, Miller said.

The unknown car continued driving down Pond Branch Road and left the scene without stopping, both Miller and Fisher said.

There was no contact between the vehicles, according to Miller.

Burch, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene from the injuries she suffered in the crash, Fisher said.

A passenger in the Chevy SUV, who was also wearing a seat belt, was not injured, according to Fisher.

No other injuries were reported in the crash that continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Sunday, 775 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 34 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 43 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.