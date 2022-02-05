Woman killed after being hit by London bus in Shoreditch

A female pedestrian has died after being hit by a bus at a busy east London junction on Friday.

The woman, in her 30s, was struck by the bus on Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch just before 9am.

Firefighters, police and an air ambulance rushed to tend to the woman but she was declared dead at the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said the service was called at 8.55am to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Great Eastern Street.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer, a command support vehicle, and members of our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched a London’s Air Ambulance car.

“Sadly, a person died at the scene.”

Extensive road closures are in place and road users are advised to avoid the area as long delays are expected.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1725/4FEB. To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.