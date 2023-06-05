Woman killed in Arlington shooting last week identified as Maysaa Zaaroor, 37

The 37-year-old woman killed in Arlington Wednesday has been identified as Maysaa Zaaroor, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records.

Ayad Abu Aboud, 47, is facing a charge of murder after Arlington police said he shot Zaaroor at a home in the 3000 block of Amberway Drive.

Officers arrived at the home around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the reported shooting, police said. When they arrived, officers found Aboud still at the home and the woman lying unresponsive in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police carried the woman outside and began attempting life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to the release. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police last week said Aboud knew Zaaroor but did not specify what type of relationship they had. An Arlington police spokesman did not immediately repsond to a Star-Telegram request for more info following the public identification by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.