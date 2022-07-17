Woman killed in alligator attack after falling into golf course pond, Florida cops say

Bailey Aldridge
·2 min read
Stephen B. Morton/AP

A woman died after she was attacked by two alligators in a Florida golf course pond, officials told news outlets.

The woman was seen around 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, falling into the pond along the golf course at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club near her home in Englewood, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, according to CBS News.

She was struggling to stay above water when two gators that had been seen nearby grabbed her, WPTV reported.

The woman, whose name and age were not released as of Sunday, July 17, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Englewood Sun reported. Officials told the outlet they are investigating the incident and working to determine the woman’s cause of death.

Wildlife officials removed an 8-foot, 10-inch alligator and a 7-foot, 7-inch alligator from the pond, WPTV reported.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the Englewood Sun that the two gators were seen near the woman’s body but that it’s unknown whether they were involved in the attack.

The agency told ABC News it doesn’t plan to remove additional alligators from the pond.

No other information about the incident had been released as of July 17.

The Boca Royale Golf and Country Club is located in a 1,000-acre gated community about 30 miles south of Sarasota. The club told ABC News it did not have a comment about the attack.

Alligators “seldom bite people,” according to the FWC, and fatal attacks are rare.

Still, people should watch for alligators when “in or near fresh or brackish water,” the agency said. Children and pets should be closely supervised.

Additionally, never feed alligators as doing so can lead them to “overcome their natural wariness and associate people with food,” according to the agency.

Alligator circles man after he jumps into pond to escape officers, Georgia cops say

What’s an alligator doing in Wisconsin? Kids spotted one in a lake, officials say

Watch cop hold alligator by the snout as he releases it into Georgia lake

Watch Florida golfer refuse to let approaching alligator ruin his concentration

