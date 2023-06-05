Woman killed, 6 others hurt after suspect shoots into crowd in Chicago, police say

Chicago Police detectives canvass the scene Sunday in the 4800 block of West Iowa Street in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago after an overnight shooting killed one and wounded six people.

One woman was killed and six others were injured early Sunday after an argument prompted an unidentified suspect to fire a gun into a crowd in Chicago, according to police.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. on the 4800 block of W. Iowa St., less than 10 miles west of downtown, Chicago police said in a prepared news release provided to USA TODAY.

Police who responded found a 25-year-old woman unresponsive on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman, who police have not identified, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died, police said.

Another six people were also shot, including a 29-year-old man who was in critical life-threatening condition after being shot in the chest and arm, police said.

Seven (7) individuals shot, (1) of which fatal, as the result of a shooting incident in the 4800 block of W. Iowa. PIO on scene. Dep. Chief Gutierrez will provide an update at Area 5 HQ at 6am. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) June 4, 2023

The remaining five victims who sustained non-life-threatening injuries include a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the leg; a 27-year-old man who was shot in the leg; a 29-year-old man shot in the arm; a 28-year-old woman who was shot in the ear; and a 28-year-old man shot in the leg and the arm.

The surviving adult victims were all transported to John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County for treatment. The juvenile victim was taken to West Suburban Medical Center, police said.

Chicago police have not made any arrests related to the shooting and the investigation continues.

