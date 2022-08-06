Woman who was jailed in WyCo sues after sheriff’s office employee allegedly broke her hand

Aarón Torres
·2 min read
Google Maps

A woman who was jailed in Wyandotte County has filed a lawsuit alleging an employee broke her hand and the sheriff’s office failed to properly treat the injury for more than a month.

Kimberly George filed the federal lawsuit Friday against the Unified Government, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, a doctor and a medical services company.

The Unified Government and a sheriff’s office spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment Saturday.

On May 22, 2021, George was incarcerated at the Wyandotte County jail and was standing in the doorway of her jail cell when she asked the sheriff’s office employee — identified only as Jane Doe — for her medication, the lawsuit said.

But the employee allegedly ignored George’s request and “violently pushed” the cell door where George’s hand was resting shut, breaking her hand. George asked for immediate medical attention but did not receive it until two days later, the lawsuit claimed.

After an X-ray confirmed George’s hand was broken, she was told a follow-up with an orthopedic surgeon would be scheduled. But the appointment never happened, the lawsuit said.

George made numerous requests for a doctor to see her and treat the injury. On June 10, 2021, Dr. Danny Stanton, ordered that she take two Tylenol pills three times a day for three weeks. Stanton, the lawsuit alleges, had not examined her.

“She was forced to endure excruciating pain for over one month,” the lawsuit said. “She was denied any meaningful treatment for the remainder of her incarceration.”

George was released June 29, 2021, and underwent surgery in August 2021.

The lawsuit accuses the UG of failing to train the employee on how to handle people incarcerated at the jail and failing to provide adequate supervision. It also alleges the employee and the sheriff’s office were negligent.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial.

