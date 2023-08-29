Woman involved in fight earlier this month dies in hospital

Fadumo Hassan was seriously injured in the area of Shuter Street and Sherbourne Street around noon on Aug. 16, police said in a news release issued Monday. (David Donnelly/CBC - image credit)

A 29-year-old woman died in hospital on Friday after being involved in an "altercation" earlier this month, according to Toronto police.

Fadumo Hassan was seriously injured in the area of Shuter Street and Sherbourne Street around noon on Aug. 16, police said in a news release issued Monday.

A 27-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, according to police.

Police said they believe there were multiple witnesses and are asking them to contact investigators.