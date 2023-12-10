Woman who was injured in west Olympia on Nov. 18 and later died has been identified

A 28-year-old Olympia woman who was injured in mid-November and died seven days later has been identified, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

About 1:35 a.m. Nov. 18, Bailey Ann O’Sullivan suffered a blunt force injury to the head in the 1700 block of Fourth Avenue West, the King County ME’s information shows.

The information goes on to show the injury happened in the road and that the manner of death was an accident. The King County ME identified the woman Dec. 7.

O’Sullivan was ultimately taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to an online fundraiser organized by a friend of the woman’s father.

“Bailey was (a) passenger in a vehicle that was in a terrible accident,” the fundraising post reads. “Bailey is suffering catastrophic head injuries and is in critical but stable condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.”

A spokesman for Olympia police could not immediately be reached.