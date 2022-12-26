Jersey flat explosion: Woman, 73, becomes tenth victim of apartment block blast

Kathleen (Kathy) McGinness, 73 (PA)

A woman who was injured following an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey has died, police have said.

Kathleen McGinness, 73, was admitted to hospital following the explosion in St Helier earlier this month and had lived in a building next to the Haut du Mont apartment block.

Nine other people have died after the explosion ripped through the three-storey building at 4am on December 10.

Jersey's chief of police, Robin Smith, said Ms McGinness passed away on Christmas Day in Jersey General Hospital.

Mr Smith added: “She had been admitted to hospital following the incident at Pier Road.

“Her family are being supported by specially trained police family liaison officers and my thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at States of Jersey Police, are with them.

The scene of an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

“This incident has been incredibly challenging for everyone involved and I would like to praise the families for their stoicism in the face of such tragic circumstances.

“The island is rightly behind them and on-hand to support, but first and foremost we are there together to give them their privacy and time to grieve.”

Last week, the police confirmed the identity of nine other people who died following the explosion.

The victims were Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond (Raymie) Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73, Ken and Jane Ralph, 72 and 71, and 63-year-old Billy Marsden.

The inquests into their deaths are set to open on Friday December 30, before being adjourned while the investigation into the blast continues.