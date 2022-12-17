Woman who died in Brixton Academy crowd crush pictured for first time

The Met police have released two photos of Rebecca Ikumelo - Met Police

A woman who died following a crowd crush outside his concert at the O2 Academy Brixton has been pictured for the first time.

The Metropolitan Police have released two photos of Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, who was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by the singer at the south London venue on Thursday.

Police said Ms Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday, and two other women, 21 and 23, remain in a critical condition.

Nigerian musician Asake, who was playing at the venue on the night, said he was "devastated" and "overwhelmed with grief" following the news of Ms Ikumelo's death.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Asake said: "I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away.

"My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so.

"I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.

"My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the venue management and the police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca's passing.

"If you have any relevant information relating to this please do reach out to the Metropolitan Police."

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said City Hall was in contact with venues and authorities across the capital to make sure "nothing like this happens again".

"I am heartbroken by the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo who has very sadly died following the awful events on Thursday night in Brixton," he said.

"Rebecca had her whole life ahead of her and on behalf of all Londoners, I would like to extend my condolences to her family, friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time."

The Metropolitan Police said its "urgent" investigation continues as specialist officers support Ms Ikumelo's family.

Post-mortem tests will be done on Sunday.