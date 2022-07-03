Woman was impaired when person fatally hit in a Charlotte crosswalk, police say

A DWI suspect killed a person in a crosswalk on a busy Charlotte road Friday, police said.

The driver was speeding and ran a red light before hitting the pedestrian in the 3600 block of North Sharon Amity Road about 5:40 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release Saturday.

Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene, police said.

The driver, 38-year-old Matthews resident Leslie Denise Haney, wasn’t hurt, according to CMPD.

Police arrested Haney at the scene and charged her with second-degree murder, felony death by vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Police said they will release the victim’s name when his family is notified.

Police asked anyone who saw the crash or has information about the case to call CMPD Detective Bryan Crum at 704-432-2169, extension 4, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.