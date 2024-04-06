Woman’s Late Husband Passed Down Tradition of Dancing for Fun to Their Kids: ‘I See Him in Their Faces’

“When your husband has gone to heaven & your daughters start the morning the way [they] saw him do their whole lives,” she wrote on a viral TikTok video

A woman is reminiscing about the good times she had with her late husband — and his talent for dancing, which he passed on to their kids.

Erin Bruce recently shared a TikTok video of herself and her husband dancing on the outside patio of their hotel room in Cancun.

The pair could be seen in loungewear, moving their hips and arms in sync to the salsa music that was playing in the hotel. Her husband could then be seen turning and shimmying through the door back into the room.

She followed suit as they danced around each other. At one point, he even gave his wife a playful slap to her bottom before they burst into laughter.

“4 weeks before my husband went to heaven, we celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary in Cancun,” she wrote over the video she posted on March 15. “We literally acted like we were kids.”



“He was the best dancer and I had zero rhythm [Although] I’m the musician!!!,” she said on TikTok. “He had the best calves and feet in the world!!! SO HANDSOME!!!! his hair and his hands. Absolutely gorgeous.”

She continued, “I’ve had visions of him dancing like this in heaven on bright white streets and sky. Huge smile just like here. It makes me so happy for him to be having such an experience. and I know he is watching us and who knows maybe with time travel possibilities…maybe we’re already there together in another reality.”

“I tell my girls now that they can believe in this kind of love because they saw us have it,” she added.

She shared another video of her daughters carrying on their father’s dancing tradition. As fun music played in the background, one of her daughters could be seen show off dance moves while in pajamas.

“When your husband has gone to heaven & your daughters start the morning the way [they] saw him do their whole lives,” she wrote over the video. “Literally me in bed and they open the door and start dancing.”

Her other daughter, who had been in the kitchen, then started dancing along as well. She could be seen waving her arms in the air and shaking her hips from side to side as she synced her moves with the music.

“He would make us laugh with his moves 24/7,” she shared. “Think he’s doing this in heaven?”

“I have zero moves and I always loved being entertained by him and now all [four] of my adult kids do this,” the proud mom continued. “I see him in their faces and moves. I see him in their joy.”



