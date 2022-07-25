Woman Hospitalized After Being Stabbed by 100 Lb. Sailfish During Florida Fishing Excursion

Sailfish

A woman is on the mend after she was stabbed by a sailfish weighing about 100 pounds while boating off the coast of Florida.

The incident occurred last Tuesday morning, according to a report from Martin County Sheriff's Office obtained by PEOPLE.

The report explained that injury occurred as one of the other two passengers on the boat had the fish on a line, and was attempting to reel it in. The woman, who was identified as 73-year-old Katherine Perkins of Arnold, Maryland, told authorities that she was stabbed in the groin by the animal while standing next to the boat's center console. According to the report, Perkins became "incoherent" after being "stabbed."

Upon being hooked, the sailfish appeared to charge toward the boat, the two other passengers, Louis Toth and Dominic Bellezza, told police.

According to the report, Perkins said everything happened so fast that she didn't have time to react.

The two men applied pressure to the injury, the report explained, before Perkins was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, NBC News said. Citing a hospital spokesperson, CNN reported that the woman was in good condition on Sunday.

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In addition to the sheriff's office, fire rescue was also present on the scene and "tended to" Perkins, the report said.

According to National Geographic, sailfish are the fastest fish in the ocean reaching speeds of up to 68 miles-per-hour. They grow between 5.7 and 11 feet in length and can weigh up to 220 pounds.

While their meat is not widely eaten, National Geographic said the fish is sought after as a "game fish." Upon being hooked, the outlet explained, the fish "will fight vigorously, leaping and diving repeatedly, and sometimes taking hours to land."