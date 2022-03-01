Woman hospitalized after being shot multiple times in southwest Fresno neighborhood

A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot multiple times in a southwest Fresno neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Teilman and Hawes Avenues, according to Fresno police Lt. Brian Pierce.

Officers received two Shot Spotter alerts in the area, one for 11 shots and the other for 17 shots. They arrived and found a woman, in her 30s, with eight gunshot wounds to her lower body.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

According to Pierce, police believe that evidence shows that two groups may have been firing at one another. No suspect information was available.