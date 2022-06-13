Woman horrified by bachelorette party’s behavior on plane: ‘So disrespectful to the staff’

Emerald Pellot
·1 min read

This rowdy bachelorette party might be the stuff of nightmares.

TikToker Kim McGovern shared footage of her flight from hell. During a trip on Ryanair, she was subjected to a group of vaping “hens” that refused to follow airline safety protocols. The unruly women invaded the space of their fellow passengers with a never-ending slew of obnoxious mischief.

“When you accidentally get on the same flight as a hens party,” the caption read.

McGovern boarded the small plane to Spain, but the trip was nothing short of a headache. A bachelorette party took over the flight with their self-centered antics. The women vaped despite the attendants telling them it was illegal four times and danced loudly in the aisles while the seat-belt sign was on.

The group was so loud that McGovern said she could “literally hear them over my headphones.” In the comments, she called the behavior “sooo disrespectful to the staff.”

The video racked up 4.3 million views on TikTok.

“I never understand how people are so inconsiderate of those around them,” a user commented.

“How people don’t feel embarrassed by acting this way,” another said.

“The audacity,” a person wrote.

“My aggressions would‘ve turned this into an emergency landing,” someone joked.

“How in the world do they think that behaviour is acceptable on a plane?? I give up people,” a TikToker replied.

