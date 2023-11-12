Woman hit and killed by train, second on the Central Coast this week

A pedestrian died Saturday after being struck by an Amtrak train in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the railroad tracks near Cacique and South Quarantina streets.

They found a women who had been struck and killed by a northbound Pacific Surfliner, said fire Capt. Joe Tieso.

Tieso told Noozhawk witnesses reported that the woman was sitting on the tracks with her head down when she was struck.

The deceased’s name was withheld pending identification and notification of relatives.

Additional details were not immediately available.

It was the second incident this week in which a pedestrian was killed by a train on the South Coast, after a teenage girl was fatally injured Tuesday morning in Goleta.