Woman hit and killed after getting out of car during argument, North Carolina cops say

A driver was hit and killed after getting out of the car during an argument Saturday, North Carolina police said.

Charmaine Denise Bostick, 44, was driving north on Business Interstate 85 near the Interstate 74 interchange in High Point late Saturday night when she and her passenger started arguing, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

During the argument, Bostick pulled the car onto the shoulder and parked, police said.

She got out of the car, crossed the northbound lanes and the median, then started walking in the southbound lanes of the interstate, where she was hit by another vehicle traveling south, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. and found Bostick lying in the median of Business I-85, police said.

Police said Bostick died at the scene “despite lifesaving attempts” from first responders. She was from High Point.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Bostick was not injured, and charges are not expected to be filed, police said.

High Point is about 90 miles west of Raleigh.

