Woman and her boyfriend wounded in shooting while inside vehicle in Sacramento County

Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives on Thursday afternoon were investigating a shooting in which a woman and her boyfriend were hit by gunfire while in their vehicle.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m., and investigators believed the shots were fired in the area of Watt Avenue and Lerwick Road in Arden Arcade.

The woman was driving the vehicle. The couple told investigators that they were driving through parking lots in the area, searching for a place that had an air pump to fill up their vehicle’s tires, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a sheriff’s spokesman.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The couple was approached by a man who was walking in the area. Gandhi said there was a verbal exchange between the couple and the man, before the man shot into their vehicle.

The woman drove herself and her boyfriend — both wounded by gunfire — to a hospital. Gandhi said both shooting victims were expected to survive.

Investigators did not have any suspect information to release.

The Sheriff’s Office also was investigating three other shootings in which four people were hit by gunfire, including two who died from their wounds.

Late Wednesday, an 18-year-old Grant Union High School student was killed the day before he was set to graduate. He was inside a vehicle with two other people at an unknown location in North Highlands when a person walked up and shot into the vehicle through the passenger’s side, striking the teen in the leg. He died later at a hospital.

A homeless man was hit by stray gunfire about 1:15 a.m. near Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Antelope. Gunfire from an apparent car-to-car shooting hit the innocent bystander, who was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.

A 56-year-old man was dead and a 49-year-old man was wounded after they shot each other during an argument early Thursday inside an apartment in the 7400 block of Stockton Boulevard in south Sacramento. Sheriff’s officials said the men appeared to have been acquaintances. The man who survived the shooting was listed in stable condition at a hospital.