Woman in her 70s critically injured after being struck by driver in Thorncliffe Park

Toronto police are investigating a collision in Thorncliffe Park that has left a woman in her 70s critically injured on Wednesday night. (David Donnelly/CBC - image credit)

A woman in her 70s was critically injured after she was struck by a driver in Thorncliffe Park on Wednesday night.

Toronto police said the collision happened in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Milepost Place, near Overlea Boulevard. Officers were called to the area at about 7:50 p.m.

Paramedics took the woman to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Police said she suffered head injuries.

Initially, the driver fled the scene, but returned a short time later, police told reporters.

Police taped off the area as officers investigated on Wednesday night.