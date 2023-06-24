Woman in her 60s pushed to ground and kicked in London bus attack at rush hour

(Abellio )

A woman in her 60s had a drink poured over her and was kicked to the floor as she travelled on a rush hour bus.

The victim was travelling on a 108 bus in Newham when she was attacked by two other women at 5.20pm on May 28, police said.

Scotland Yard said she was approached by two other women who poured a drink over her, before pushing her to the ground and repeatedly kicking her.

The victim suffered a broken nose in what police called an “unprovoked assault”.

The two women got off the bus near Bow Church.

A Met spokesman said two girls, aged 16 and 17, have been identified following a CCTV appeal and “interviews have been arranged”.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5597/28May. You can also share information with us online and on Twitter.