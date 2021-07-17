Woman ‘in her 30s’ found dead in London park

(Evening Standard)

A woman believed to be in her 30s has been found dead in a west London park.

Emergency services rushed to Southall Park, Ealing, shortly before 6am on Saturday morning after receiving reports that a person was unresponsive.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and found the woman, who was pronounced dead.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “At 5.56am on Saturday, July 17 police were called to Southall Park, Green Drive to reports of an unresponsive woman.

“Police and London Ambulance Service attended and the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Steps are being taken to inform her next of kin.”

Pictures posted on social media show part of Southall Park cordoned off, with at least two officers guarding the cordon.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened to the woman and a crime scene is in place.

