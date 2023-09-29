Woman in her 30s arrested following death of man in Bristol

A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Bristol.

Police were called to a report that a man had been stabbed in the St Paul’s area of the city just before 3.20pm on Friday.

The victim, who has not been named but is believed to be in his 60s, went to hospital before police arrived but later died.

Members of the public detained the woman on Grosvenor Road until officers turned up and she was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent 11 minutes after their arrival.

She was arrested on suspicion of murder later on Friday and remains in police custody.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth of Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “This is very sad news. I would like to thank members of the public that came to the victim’s assistance.

“Our neighbourhood officers will carry out uniformed patrols of the area as we continue our work with the community, the council and other partners to tackle violence on our streets.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 giving the reference 5223237902 or complete a form on the force’s website.