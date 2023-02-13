Woman held against her will discreetly alerts troopers during traffic stop, police say

Kaitlyn Alanis
·1 min read
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 34-year-old woman who had been reported as missing or endangered was found later that evening when she “discreetly alerted troopers to possible criminal activity,” according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The woman was a passenger in a Ram pickup truck that had been pulled over shortly before midnight on Friday, Feb. 10, authorities said in a news release. The truck’s driver had committed “multiple traffic violations” while on Pottsville Pike in Berks County.

After getting the troopers’ attention, the woman was removed from the truck, police said.

The driver, believed to be in his late 40s, then sped away, according to the news release. Authorities said he provided a fake identification before leaving.

Troopers then learned he had been holding the woman against her will.

The man was last seen driving on Birch Hill Road in Perry Township, police said. He was in a 2021 Ram 1500 with Ohio license plate PLM3548.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Hamburg at 610-562-6885. Reference case PA23-180395.

Perry Township is about 80 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

