Woman headbutts 8-year-old and then runs away outside school, Nebraska officials say

A woman was arrested after she was accused of headbutting a child outside a Nebraska school and running off, according to local media reports.

The woman approached a group of students outside Everett Elementary School in Lincoln on May 5, according to KOLN, citing court records.

After shouting at the group, she lunged toward an 8-year-old girl and headbutted her, per the outlet. The attack left the girl with a “noticeable contusion,” the station said.

The woman then charged toward the other students while a teacher tried to stop her, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

One teacher grabbed the woman’s arm to stop her, but the woman slipped from her grasp and fled, the outlet reported.

Officers later located the 25-year-old woman a few blocks from the school and arrested her, according to KLKN.

She was charged with child abuse, a felony, and could face a maximum sentence of three years in prison if convicted, the outlet reported.

She is being held at the Lancaster County jail on a $5,000 bond, according to county records.

Representatives for the Lincoln Police Department and Everett Elementary School did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News. Attorney information for the woman was not available.

