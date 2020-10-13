A woman at work was harassed but won’t report it: Can HR do anything? Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., a human resources expert, is tackling your questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society.

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Have a question? Do you have an HR or work-related question you’d like me to answer? Submit it here.

Question: I manage a small team. One of my direct reports recently told me that another colleague harassed her, but she does not want to file a complaint. Can HR act anyways?

Johnny C. Taylor Jr.: Absolutely. HR can act on any alleged harassment claim, even if the person requests the complaint not to be made official. If HR has yet to be notified, you, as a manager, should own this responsibility and make it happen because there is no room for harassment – of any type, toward any person – at work.

Readers with HR experience will likely find the situation you describe quite familiar. Often, employees will mention an incident, say something like “it’s no big deal, really,” and then state they do not want to file a formal complaint.

But before we get into the thick of things, I want to emphasize the core of HR is human relations. Sure, there are benefits and payroll, but at the crux of it all, protecting the safety and well-being of all employees is the priority.

At the same time, however, HR professionals are responsible for safeguarding a company against liability and reputational risks. In other words, even if your employee doesn’t want it to be known, HR needs to know these things for the sake of their workforce’s well-being and the health of the business. Left unaddressed, bad behaviors have a corrosive effect over time. For evidence of this fact, consider the word so often used to describe such workplaces: “toxic.”

HR’s protective role means preventing a potentially hostile work environment from devolving into a toxic or outright dangerous one. HR has the responsibility to the organization and its employees to investigate all complaints – even if, and perhaps especially when, someone alleging harassment claims they don’t want to cause a fuss.

However, employees should know complaints needn’t be formal for HR to commence investigating. If ever an issue at work is brought to anyone’s attention – be it management, a co-worker, or HR – this, at a minimum, is considered filing an informal complaint. This is important to note because whether a complaint is formal or informal is, from the perspective of HR, irrelevant: Employers must take such communications seriously and thereafter act to protect workers, the workplace, and the organization.

Much like medical professionals and their Hippocratic oath, true HR professionals have somewhat of an unspoken code of their own that is concerned with the health of their professional ecosystem: The work itself, the workers doing it, and the workplace they inhabit. In other words, HR will handle these sensitive matters with the utmost care and confidentiality. That said, HR should ensure employees understand they can’t guarantee complete confidentiality and remind them others will only be notified on a need-to-know basis.

Of course, an employee with a complaint may, rightfully, have concerns regarding retaliation or awkwardness at work. Let me be clear: Employers are obliged to conduct a thorough, good-faith investigation. HR can reassure the person that retaliation is strictly forbidden, against company policy, and would be met with swift and severe action.

In other, and fewer, words: Yes, HR can – and should – act and get down to the bottom of what seems to be a very serious problem. I hope this helps and your difficulty soon dissolves from your resolve to do right by your employee.

COVID-19: Can I forbid employees from traveling during pandemic? Ask HR

Election 2020: Do I need to take PTO to vote? Ask HR

Q: I was fired for having jury duty. I complained to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the U.S. Department of Labor, the North Carolina Labor Department and the district attorney for my county. They all claim it's not their job to enforce the law against firing people for jury duty. Is it legal for them to fire me for this? – Anonymous

Story continues