Woman hails 69p Aldi ‘Night Time’ tea for giving her ‘best night’s sleep in ages’

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A customer has credited Aldi’s “Diplomat Night Time tea”, which costs 69p for 20 sachets, for giving her one of the best night’s sleep she’s had in a very long time.

The shopper, who goes by “Lindsay”, made the remark in the private Aldi UK shoppers group on Facebook.

Someone had posted a photograph of the tea’s packaging and explained that they were planning on trying it that evening.

According to The Mirror, Lindsay said she originally wanted to try the tea to see whether it would help her fall asleep, and was delighted to discover the next morning that she had slept well.

“Best night’s sleep I’ve had in ages after this sleep tea,” she wrote.

Many others also praised the tea, with one person writing: “I’ve been taking the sleep one since two days ago and honestly it works better than sleeping pills and also works on my anxiety levels so I drink a cup here and there during the day....and the taste is lovely too!!”

Another added: “I use the Twinnings one but will definitely be swapping to these saving £1 a box. Thanks for sharing.”

An additional user said: “I tried it last night and slept great. Could have been four nights of tossing and turning but I’m saying it was the tea.”

However, not everyone was complimentary about the product.

One user said the tea “tastes lovely” but had left her feeling tired the next morning.

“So I had this last night thinking it was going to be a miracle cure for my restless nights! Not sure if I was fighting against it trying to prove it wrong or what. But I had the worst night ever!” they wrote.

“Soooo tired this morning. But I will give it the benefit of doubt and stick with it! I will either be a walking zombie by next weekend or I will be full of beans! Time will tell! On a plus note, it tastes lovely!”