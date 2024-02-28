Woman Goes Viral for Taking Ex's Clothes Off the 'Good Hangers' and Keeping Them for Herself — and Hundreds Cheer Her On

She knows how to leave him hanging out to dry!

One woman truly knows how to leave her ex-boyfriend hanging out to dry.

On TikTok, Crystal, who goes by the username @ppebbz, shared a video of herself clearing out her belongings from her ex's closet. She also decided to reclaim something else – all of her high-quality, black velvet hangers.

"Today on things that my ex probably doesn't expect me to take with me when I move out: All of my hangers," she remarked, showcasing his clothes still hanging in the closet. "I'm taking literally all of his clothes. I've already removed them from my hangers and put them on some ugly, old hangers that were already here."

Undeterred, she added, "And you know what? I don't know if there's going to be enough. Perhaps, perhaps not. But it's not my problem."

During the video Crystal also pans to the bed where she has a pile of her ex's clothes lying on the bed, alongside a pile of the more inexpensive plastic hangers.

Since sharing the video, Crystal's post has amassed 1.6 million views and over 1,800 comments, with viewers sharing their perspectives on the situation. Many were quick to commend her for even bothering to rehang her ex's clothes. One comment read, "Absolutely no way I'd be putting them back on hangers. They'd be chucked on the floor, and hangers on the bed."

"The fact that you're hanging the clothes back on other hangers...you are better than me," someone else replied.

Another person wrote, "My ex complained to his friends 'she even took the bin and draining board' 😂 why yes, yes I did, cos they were MINE 😅."

Other TikTok users chimed into the conversation sharing similar stories of them taking things back after breaking up with their significant other. One user shared how when she broke up with her boyfriend she took back the Xbox she'd paid for, adding, "I gave him back the games he bought."

"I made my ex's house a HOME and when I left, he was left with essentially the foundation," someone else commented.



