Woman Goes Viral for Bizarre Appearance at Trump Election Hearing in Michigan

A self-professed "whistleblower" — whose allegations of election wrongdoing a judge already dismissed as "not credible" — grabbed the spotlight of social media on Wednesday for an unusually chatty, even combative, appearance in front of Michigan lawmakers that went viral.

Republican Mellissa Carone made a series of unverified allegations of fraud at the hearing, which was part of the Trump campaign's push to have the state's already-certified vote overturned. While Trump's lawsuits have been unsuccessful in court, the president and his allies have turned to staging a series of showy, in ultimately ineffective, hearings for reporters and local lawmakers.

Enter Carone.

It was her blonde updo, Midwestern accent and flippantly theatrical manner — which even attorney Rudy Giuliani attempted to assuage — that got the most attention, with some Twitter users saying Saturday Night Live writers could "take this week off" after she appeared.

Carone identified herself as a contract IT worker for Dominion Voting Systems, which describes itself as a nonpartisan operation that creates software to help local governments run their elections.

President Donald Trump, who lost his reelection bid to Democrat Joe Biden in November, has falsely claimed that Dominion machines are part of a national conspiracy to flip votes away from him.

Evidence has not backed up these claims; and a recent Washington Post review of 10 swing states found that counties that used the Dominion machines overwhelmingly voted for Trump.

In a signed affidavit, however, Carone claimed that she witnessed a number of "fraudulent actions" taking place while working at a Michigan vote-counting center, though a judge later ruled that those allegations were “not credible" in light of a number of other statements from people in that same center that contradicted her.

Still, the campaign has continued using Carone as a witness in its case, bringing her to an oversight panel at the Michigan House of Representatives on Wednesday, where she defended herself by saying there were other campaign witnesses who would corroborate her.

(She reportedly spoke before a similar oversight group for the state senate the day before.)

Among her many unfounded accusations, Carone said that Michigan ballots were counted multiple times, that "dead people" and "illegals" were found to have voted and that poll books used to maintain voter information were in fact wildly — astronomically — inaccurate.

Still not convinced this isn’t a SNL character. (A judge previously declared this Trump supporter /freelance contract IT worker’s testimony “simply not credible.”) pic.twitter.com/ptsN665A0T — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 1, 2020

Michigan witness for Trump’s legal team had a couple of Long Island Iced Teas before testifying.



pic.twitter.com/LwMnOMpEeN — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 3, 2020

I thought Rudy Giuliani was crazy.



Then I thought that Trump's 46-minute tirade was insane.



But the #Trump Star witness Melissa Carone in #Michigan is on another level.#SNL and Kate McKinnon will have some serious fun with this!pic.twitter.com/wrgchmHBz6 — Colonel Hardstone (@Col_Hardstone) December 3, 2020

"That poll book is completely off," Carone alleged.

"By 30,000?" Republican Rep. Steven Johnson asked.

"I'd say that poll book is off by over 100,000," she shot back.

Carone expressed incredulity when Johnson told her that the panel didn't see evidence to back up those claims.

"You take a look again. Take a look again," she countered.

“I know what I saw,” Carone continued, as other lawmakers urged her to stop interrupting. “And I signed something saying if I’m wrong, I can go to prison. Did you?”

At one point, Carone grew so exasperated that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani could be seen seemingly attempting to calm her.

Giuliani, with an uncomfortable look on his face, could be seen patting the table in between him and Carone.

Footage of her appearance drew widespread attention on social media, with many Trump critics using it as fodder to underline what they called the ridiculousness of his antidemocratic strategy.

(Efforts to reach Carone for comment were unsuccessful.)

Beyond Carone, the Trump's campaign's attempts to throw out Biden's victory over their fraud case have caused a stir before.

Perhaps the most notable of these was a press conference in which Giuliani, who is leading the campaign's legal efforts as the president's personal attorney, made his case to reporters and TV cameras while a hair dye-like substance dripped down his face.

Giuliani's own appearance in the Wednesday hearing (in which cameras picked up, at one point, what sounded like the attorney passing gas) was ridiculed as well.

This follows a previous press conference held in the parking lot of a Philadelphia landscaping company called Four Seasons — rather than the upscale hotel chain, leading many to believe there had been a scheduling snafu.