Woman Gives Birth After 14 Months Of Husband’s Death

A 40-year-old woman gave birth to a baby using a frozen embryo after 14 months of her husband’s death. Sarah Shellenberger calls her baby boy her “medicine”. The new mother asserts that her little one has healed her heart in many ways and holding him in itself is an unreal experience for her. Sarah lost her 41-year-old husband Scott to a heart attack in February 2020.

Sarah, who is a teacher based out of Oklahoma said that her husband would have supported her decision of having the baby. After six months of his death she went to the Barbados fertility clinic to complete the procedure. Fortunately, everything was successful and she was able to conceive after trying for years. She told The Mirror, “To me, there was no other option. They are our kids. I had to try to get pregnant and bring our children into this world.”

The 40-year-old mom revealed that she and her husband wanted at least three children. Sarah and Scott were so keen on having a baby that they had shortlisted the names that they wanted to keep of their children. Interestingly, she came to know about her baby’s gender just before Christmas.

Remembering her late husband, Sarah said he would have been overjoyed as he desperately wanted to become a father and it was their dream to have a family together. Describing how much planning she and her partner had done in this regard, Sarah said while completing the paperwork for the embryo process they had decided what to do with the embryo in case one of the partners died. The two of them had mutually decided that the living partner will take a call on this and do whatever they deem fit.

Sarah gave birth to her baby on May 3 in the presence of her mother. She describes holding little Hayles as a bittersweet feeling as the little boy will never get to meet his father. The new mother is also of the opinion that ever since the birth of her child, her life has got a purpose and things have started to look bright. She is hopeful about being a mother for the second time using the second and last viable embryo in 2022.

