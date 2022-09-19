Woman gets unexpected request when making online purchase: ‘I would literally have to cancel’

In The Know
·2 min read

A woman on TikTok got an unexpected prompt when buying an office chair online, and viewers could not believe the audacity.

When TikToker and content creator Emily Hebert (@spookywiener) recently tried to purchase a desk chair online, the retailer asked if she wanted to leave a tip. While tipping is integral to the American service industry, some could argue that the practice has gotten out of control.

The TikTok clip opens with Hebert addressing the camera in front of green screen footage of the website’s checkout page.

“I am purchasing an office chair online, and they’re asking me if I want to leave a tip …” Hebert states in disbelief, gesturing at the website’s tipping options on the checkout page.

Beneath the promo code OFFICE-10, which Hebert applied to her purchase, are several tipping options ranging from 1% to 5%, or a custom amount so customers can show their “support for the team.”

Hebert’s bewildered expression says it all as she rolls her eyes up toward the online tip selection feature.

TikTok viewers wonder if the tips actually go to employees

Viewers were equally astonished by the unorthodox tipping request, especially considering the lack of evidence that the website actually allocates tips to the company’s employees.

“I would literally have to cancel for the simple audacity of them,” one user declared.

“Bought a wallet once online, the same thing. The wording was, ‘Buy our team a coffee?’ If the $70 wallet can’t buy them a coffee, that’s on y’all,” shared one TikToker.

“Basically, they’re asking if you’d like to voluntarily pay more. No way is that tip going to workers,” one viewer noted.

“Tips are for people who make less than minimum wage,” stated one user adamantly.

While many employees rely on tips to support themselves, customers also want to know where their money is going.

