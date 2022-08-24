TikToker stunned over 'highway robbery' menu item: 'Not okay!'

In The Know by Yahoo

A woman is being called out for… calling out a restaurant’s drinks on TikTok.

TikToker @msmabelmartinez was not a fan of the pricing when she went out for drinks at a New York City restaurant. She felt like she was paying $18 for a cup mostly filled with ice and very little cocktail. But people were quick to point out that only an ounce or two of liquor is standard in any drink. Nevertheless, it’s fair to ask why those same one or two ounces of liquor cost $18 at one establishment but not at another.

“The restaurant expected me to pay $18 for a block of ice,” the video text read.

The small lowball had a massive block of ice that appeared to take up nearly the entire glass. Then, peaking around the huge ice cube was a bit of liquid and a slice of lime.

“The waiter was super nice and he ended up giving us a full glass. But this was highway robbery! Not okay!” she added in the caption.

People on TikTok didn’t agree with the user’s grievance.

“The large block of ice is to keep the drink from getting watered down too quick,” a person said.

“I remember my first cocktail too,” someone joked.

“I feel like every month people are discovering cocktails are only 1.5 or 2oz of liquor. The norm across the industry,” another wrote.

“You get the same amount of alcohol regardless of the ice,” a TikToker replied.

“Cocktails aren’t all supposed to be 12 ounces of liquid. Many drinks are very simple mixtures of 3 oz,” a user explained.

The post Woman gets culture shock in New York City, calls $18 cocktail ‘highway robbery’ appeared first on In The Know.

