Woman gets out of crashed car, is hit and killed running across I-95, NC troopers say

A 60-year-old woman was hit and killed while running across a major North Carolina thoroughfare, officials told news outlets.

State troopers said the woman was in an earlier crash, got out of the car and tried to cross Interstate 95. That’s when a vehicle ran into the woman, killing her, WPDE reported.

The woman was identified in news reports as 60-year-old Erline White. She was from St. Pauls, in Robeson County and roughly 80 miles south of Raleigh.

The crash was reported nearby, in the Lumberton area. Troopers were called to the scene along mile marker 26 at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the N.C. State Highway Patrol told WMBF.

The driver accused of hitting White pulled over after the crash, news outlets reported. No charges are expected.

The deadly crash closed northbound lanes for over two hours before that part of the interstate reopened to traffic, according to WBTW and the N.C. Department of Transportation.

An N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper wasn’t immediately available to share information with McClatchy News on Dec. 22.

