Woman found, suspect in custody after kidnapping caught on camera, Fresno police say

The Fresno woman kidnapped and assaulted on Monday morning was found and a suspect has been arrested.

The Fresno Police Department announced on Facebook that a suspect was brought into police custody and the victim was found safe.

The kidnapping happened at around 10:11 a.m. when a 30-year-old victim was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend at Fresno Street and Tyler Avenue.

Police said they believe the suspect was driving an SUV and rammed a car carrying a woman who he had previously dated before forcing her into his car and driving away. The vehicle involved in the kidnapping was also recovered by police.

Police confirmed someone in the area caught at least part of the incident on a cellphone camera.

Police did not release the identity of the suspect but said he is pending charges.

No other details were immediately available.