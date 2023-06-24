Woman found stabbed to death Saturday morning near downtown Dallas, police say

A woman was found stabbed to death Saturday morning near downtown Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department.

At about 8 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a call for service in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.

When officers arrived they found the body of an unknown adult female who had been stabbed.

Police did not specify if the victim was dead when found at the scene.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim, according to police, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called in that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Crime Stoppers can be called at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.