Woman found shot to death by state troopers in East St. Louis is identified

The woman found shot to death by police in East St. Louis early Wednesday morning has been identified.

Troopers with the Illinois State Police Pubic Safety Enforcement Group responded to a reported shooting at 6:50 a.m. at 27th and Louisiana Boulevard, where they located the body.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim Camasa N. McClaine, 31, of the 2000 block of Delores Avenue in Cahokia Heights.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at scene at 7:54 a..m., Dye said. He confirmed that she had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating the shooting death. No suspects have been identified.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990 or Crime stoppers at 314-371-TIPS (8477).