Woman found shot to death on Cheek Road in Durham

A woman was shot to death in the 1900 block of Cheek Road in Durham Friday night, the Durham Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 9 p.m. and found the wounded woman. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Durham police said the shooting did not appear to be random, but provided no further information. Their investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator J. Turner at 919-560-4440, ext. 29532, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information that leads to arrests in felony cases. Callers do not have to identify themselves.